Alice Carol Baxter, 77, Cynthiana, passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Cynthiana, Sept. 10, 1941 to the late Billy Herrington and Nancy Alice Harper Herrington, and was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Baxter; a twin brother, Billy Darrell Herrington; and a great-grandson, David Robert Neace.
She is survived by two sons, Darrell (Ursula) Baxter and Jackie (Kellie Feeback) Baxter; two daughters, Debbie (Rickey) Neace and Barbara (Larry) Batson; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 7, 2019