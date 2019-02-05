Alice Carol Baxter, 77, Cynthiana, passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at her residence.
|
She was born in Cynthiana, Sept. 10, 1941 to the late Billy Herrington and Nancy Alice Harper Herrington, and was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Baxter; a twin brother, Billy Darrell Herrington; and a great-grandson, David Robert Neace.
She is survived by two sons, Darrell (Ursula) Baxter and Jackie (Kellie Feeback) Baxter; two daughters, Debbie (Rickey) Neace and Barbara (Larry) Batson; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 7, 2019