Alice Chandler McEwan, 99, wife of the late David McEwan for 67 years, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at her home.
She was born Oct. 27, 1920 in High Point, North Carolina to the late John Walker and Margaret Elena Davis Chandler. She was a graduate of High Point College, where she was the North Carolina representative for Look Magazine as well as the Sweetheart of the USS Enterprise. Alice was also an avid bridge player and enjoyed bocce, scrabble and golf as well. She was a longtime member of Cynthiana Baptist Church.
Survivors include: three sons, David Lawrence (Julia) McEwan, Chandler Scott (Sharon) McEwan and Kenneth Bruce (Robin) McEwan; one daughter, Diana Grimsley; 10 grandchildren, John (Lana) McEwan, Landon McEwan, Holly (Bret) Schertz, Scott (Sheila) Grimsley, Kelly (Cara) Grimsley, Chandler "Scott" (Bethany) McEwan II, Ashley McEwan, Dr. Ryan (Amy) McEwan, Kendall (Terrance) Hoover and Annie (Michael) Bednarczuk; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Diana and Margaret.
A private service will be held in Battle Grove Cemetery on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Arrangements were under the direction of Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home.
The family thankfully requests that any expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the American Cancer Society
or Bluegrass Hospice Care.www.drakefuuneralhome.com