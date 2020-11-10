1/1
Alice June Nichols
1941 - 2020
Alice June Houston Nichols, 79, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Hazard, Ky. on July 2, 1941 to the late William Ralph and Polly Anna Combs Houston. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by two sisters, Zola Jean Wilcox and Dr. Launa Houston.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Joe Amos Nichols; one son, Joe (Terri Durbin) Nichols II; one daughter, Elizabeth (Bruce) Siesel; one brother-in-law, David Wilcox; three grandchildren, Michael Siesel, Ciara Siesel, Tripp Nichols; and two special friends, Heather Butcher and Laura Shields.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Harrison Memorial Hospital Community Scholarship Program, c/o Crystal Arnold, 1210 KY Hwy. 36 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Nov. 10 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
