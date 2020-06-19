Alice Marie Moore
Alice Marie Moore, 83, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Oscar Isaac and Mary Anna Vanwinkle, and is preceded in death by her husband, William Moore and a daughter, Kathy Moore.
Survivors include: a daughter, Mary Strange; and a son, William Moore Jr.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, June 20 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Perry officiating with visitation beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will be at Beaver Baptist Cemetery.

