Allen Wilson Berry, 93, Cynthiana, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Harrison County on Aug. 18, 1926 to the late EC Berry and Mahala Childers Berry. He was a World War II Navy veteran, serving proudly in Guam and loved telling war stories even years later. Allen loved to farm using his John Deere tractors. His many farm animals whether hogs, sheep or cattle were well cared for by he and his wife Anita. He also had a love for wild animals on his farm, especially the bluebirds. He was a retired employee of Bundy Tubing. Many of his fellow Bundy workers remained life long friends. Allen was a huge University of Kentucky basketball fan, he rarely missed a game on television.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Morgan Berry, Leonard Berry and Albert Berry.

Allen is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Anita Kearns Berry; two daughters, Elaine (Don) Hampton and Martha Arnold; a brother, Edgar Lewis Berry; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Ken) Hill, Alecia (Jaime) Serrano, Melissa (Brad) Whalen, Emily (Jorge) Garcia and Zachary Arnold; 10 great-grandchildren, Summer, Mia, Nathaniel, Jolie, Izabella, Noah, Anna, Aliza, Alana and Cole; and a very special dog, Mollie.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Tommy Allen with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E, Cynthiana, KY.

