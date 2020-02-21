Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alva Bruce Collins III. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Alva Bruce "Buddy" Collins III, 73, of Cynthiana, passed away Feb. 20, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Paris, Ky. on Feb. 23, 1946 to the late Alva Bruce Collins Jr. and Janice Clotfelter Collins.

Buddy was a member of the Cynthiana Baptist Church for many years. He proudly owned the local Dairy Queens for over 40 years. Buddy was part of the Lions Club Radio Auction, Bucks for Luck. He served in his past as an Elks State President, State District Deputy and Exalted Ruler. He was also a Kentucky Colonel and Admiral.

Buddy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jeanie Collins; a daughter, Kim (Danny) Wilson; a son, Alva Bruce Collins IV; three grandchildren, Jan Taylor (Jacob) Hatfield, Clint Daniel Wilson and Courtney Rees Collins; and four great-granddaughters, Harper Hatfield, Hadley Hatfield, Mallory Hatfield and Naomi Wilson.

A visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 23 from 3-7 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home with an Elks Memorial Service beginning at 7 p.m. Burial will be held private at the convenience of the family at Battle Grove Cemetery with Jeromy Northcutt officiating at that time.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Mitchell, Bill Patterson, Dr. Brian Mulberry, Dr. Joe Nichols and Dr. John Sartini.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.

