Anita Carol Tackett, 72, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on Feb. 12, 1947, to the late Anthony Stoeppel and Gladys Roettele.Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Tackett; and a brother, Anthony Stoeppel.
She is survived by two step sons, Ricky Tackett and Jay (Tina) Tackett; one step daughter, Sherry (Mike) Lane; three step grandchildren, Josh Tackett, Nicole Lane, Michaela Lane; and five step great-grandchildren, Elijah Lane Bravo, Mason Dixon Lee Tackett, Emma Tackett, Andrew, Sara; one brother, Bill (Karen) Stoeppel; two nieces, Colleen (Kipton Anderson) Stoeppel and Kelly (Brett Kelley) Stoeppel; and one nephew, Father Anthony Stoeppel.
Services were held Sunday, Aug. 4 at St. Edward Catholic Church with a Rosary and Holy Mass with Father Anthony Stoeppel and Father Harry Settles officiating. Burial followed at Pythian Grove Cemetery. Ware Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019