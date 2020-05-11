Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Holland Bell. View Sign Service Information Clark Legacy Center 3000 Versailles Road Frankfort , KY 40601 (502)-695-8811 Service Private To be announced at a later date Clark Legacy Center Burial Private To be announced at a later date Frankfort Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Holland Lowe Bell died peacefully at the age of 82 on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Albert B. Chandler Hospital on the UK campus.

Ann was born in Cynthiana, Ky. to L. E. and Lucy Lowe. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years William F. Bell and by her sister Bebe Phaup.

She is survived by her sisters Linda Hamel and Judy Hager, both of Frankfort, Ky.; her three sons, Alan Bell of Tennessee, William F. Bell II of Kentucky and David Bell of Washington, and their wives. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Ann lived most of her adult life in Tampa, Fla.. She moved to Frankfort, Ky. 20 years ago and worked with young children at a local church and then in the Frankfort school system before retiring.

Ann loved Christmas year-round and Kentucky horses; she was also the queen of garage sales. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Private services will be held at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road with Don Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery.

