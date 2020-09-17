Anna Frances Cason, 83, of Berry, Ky., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at her home.She was born on Aug. 23, 1937 in Harrison County, Ky., and was a daughter of the late Charles Marion and Martha Pauline Thompson Humphries. She was a lifelong member of Berry Christian Church, where she shared her gifts and talents as a musician, playing the organ for 67 years. She was also a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher and gladly volunteered for all church activities. Anna had a gracious and loving way of making everyone feel welcome. Whether she was with her family, her friends and church family, or helping at Woodhead Funeral Home, she had a great gift of compassionately reaching out to help others. Anna was a beautician, and when her patrons were not able to come to her shop, she went to them, wherever they were.On Oct. 4, 1956, she married Coolidge Cason, and her dear husband of 52 years preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 2008. They were part of many Berry community events over the years: revivals, festivals and all kinds of celebrations. Whether it was setting up, cleaning up, working a shift, giving someone a ride, sharing a hymn, delivering a home-baked meal or treat, they always sought out ways to support and encourage others.She is survived by two sons: Tony (Martha) Cason of Kissimmee, Fla. and Mark Cason (Sheila Adams) of Berry, Ky.; a daughter, Jana (Scott) Bottoms of Danville, Ky.; eight grandchildren: Nicole Cason Ferguson, Andrew Cason, Jacqueline Culp, Chelsea Cason Burk, Chad and Clay Young, and Kyle and Blake Bottoms; four great-grandchildren: Denver Alan Burk, Lily Layne Ann Cason, John William Ferguson VI, and Ellise Sue Bottoms; one brother, Tim Humphries of Versailles, Ky.; two sisters: Janet Roark of Lexington, Ky. and Peggy Williams of Nicholasville, Ky.; two special sisters-in-law, Mary Ruth Humphries and Joan Humphries; and a host of extended family and friends.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers: David and Lowell Humphries.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Berry Christian Church, with Bro. Wally Rendel and Bro. Keith Miller officiating. The visitation will be from 11-1 p.m. on Saturday preceding her service at the church. Interment will take place in the Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry.Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, is taking care of the family. Memorials are suggested to the Berry Christian Church, 320 S. Main Street, Berry, KY 41003.