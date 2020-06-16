Anna Sue Hatterick Bedford, 96, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Health Campus.She was born in Cynthiana on Feb. 14, 1924 to the late Albert J. and Veronica Feix Hatterick. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William P. Bedford; one son, Robert J. Bedford; two brothers, Albert Hatterick Jr., John Thomas Hatterick; and one sister, Dorothy Anderson.Anna retired from Ladish in 1982 after 16 years of service, and was a member of the St. Edward Altar Society.She is survived by one son, William Purdy Bedford Jr.; five grandchildren, Victoria Bedford in Atlanta, GA, Dirk (Shelly) Bedford in Charleston, SC, Jacob (Diane) Bedford in College Station, TX, Joey (Stephanie) Bedford of Cynthiana, Jennifer (Kurt) Burgan of Cynthiana; and 10 great-grandchildren, Brandon Bedford, Xander Lee-Bedford, Della Lee-Bedford, Skylar Bedford, Hunter Bedford, Sara Ann Ledford, Laura Beth Ledford, Anna Burgan, Nathaniel Bedford, and Trent Gerstein.A Catholic Mass will be conducted Saturday, June 13 at 12 p.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church with Father Harry Settle officiating. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 12 at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Victoria Bedford, Dirk Bedford, Jacob Bedford, Joey Bedford, Jennifer Burgan, and Veronica McCrory.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice of the Bluegrass), 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031; or to the St. Edward Church School Fund, 107 N. Walnut St., Cynthiana, KY 41031.