Ashley Lane Hicks, 41, of Troy, Ohio and formerly of Cynthiana, Ky., passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio due to complications from Polycystic Kidney Disease.

Ashley was born in Cynthiana, Ky. on Sept. 15, 1978 to Linda (Bu) and Bill Hicks. She was a member of the Cynthiana Baptist Church.

Ashley is survived by her best friend and partner Marcus Adams of Troy, Ohio and his daughters, Cory of Indianapolis, Ind. and Allexah of Springboro, Ohio. Her mother Linda (Bu) Hicks of Cynthiana, her father and stepmother Bill and Cindy Hicks of Lexington; her sister Abby Hicks (Eric Dingus) of Cynthiana; two stepsisters, Aimee and her husband Andy and son Carson Kern of Clear Lake, Iowa, and Emma Opdahl and daughter Jordan Bodkin of Lexington.

Also surviving are her aunts Shirley and Jim McKee of Cynthiana, Connie and Jon Ellena of Carlsbad, Calif., and Linda and Denny Gallagher of Carlisle, Ky., along with their families.

Ashley was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Ralph and Agnes McBee, her paternal grandparents Shearle and Dorothy Hicks, all of Cynthiana, and her stepgrandmother AJ Strassburger of Lexington.

She was a 1996 graduate of Harrison County High School, attended Eastern Kentucky University, and later transferred to Bluffton College in Bluffton, Ohio where she graduated in 2006 with a Masters Degree in Business Administration, and a Masters Degree in Organizational Management.

Due to Covid-19 capacity restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

www.kidney.org/donate , or via mail to: Finance Dept. 30, East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or the .Newcomer Funeral Home, Erlanger, Ky., was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on June 4, 2020

