Ashlie Rose Eads, 32, Cynthiana, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Georgetown Community Hospital.
She was born in Harrison County, Sept. 4, 1986 to Kathy Jo and Tom Rose.
Besides her parents she is survived by her husband, Brandon Eads; son, Luke Eads; two brothers, Christopher Rose and Steve Rose; and three sisters, Kellie Rose, Lois May and Leslie Jo Scott.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1 at 6 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Robbie Munson with visitation beginning at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrison Memorial Hospital, Ashlie Eads Nursing Scholarship Fund, 1210 KY-36, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on June 6, 2019