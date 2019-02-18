Audrey Clay Feeback

Obituary

Audrey Clay Feeback, 76, Cynthiana, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Georgetown.
She was the daughter of the late Anna Mae Whalen, and was preceded in death by her husband, Garnett Lovell Feeback.
Survivors include: a son, Larry Feeback; and a daughter, Tina Pudlow.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. by Jeremy Northcutt at Ware Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Funeral Home
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.