Audrey Clay Feeback, 76, Cynthiana, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Georgetown.
She was the daughter of the late Anna Mae Whalen, and was preceded in death by her husband, Garnett Lovell Feeback.
Survivors include: a son, Larry Feeback; and a daughter, Tina Pudlow.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. by Jeremy Northcutt at Ware Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019