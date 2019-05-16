Austin Keith Jones (1954 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary
Austin Keith Jones, 65, Cynthiana, passed away May 15, 2019.
Born in Cynthiana, March 24, 1954 to Wanda Lois Whalen Jones and the late Austin Jones, and is preceded in death by a brother, Daryl Jones.
He is survived by his mother; two sons, Casey (Amber) Jones and Pete (Stephanie) Jones; and two grandchildren, Luke Jones and Peyton Jones.
A graveside service will be conducted Monday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at Battle Grove Meditation Building. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 23, 2019
