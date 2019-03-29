Barbara E. Thompson, 69, died March 27, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Bath County on July 12, 1949 to the late Elbert and Myrtle Reed. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Stanley Thompson Sr.; three children, Georgia Mae Thompson, Alice Mae Thompson and James Stanley Thompson Jr.; a brother and a sister.
She is survived by a son, Johnny Thompson; three daughters, Rachel Collins, Paula Reed and Brenda Prather; six brothers; three sisters; 18 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
