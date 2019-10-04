Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean Snopek. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Jean Whitaker Snopek, 74, of Cynthiana, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Cynthiana, Ky., Aug. 8, 1945, to the late Herschel Whitaker and Hildreth England Whitaker.

Barbara graduated from Harrison County High School in 1963 and went on to attend Eastern Kentucky University. Four years later, she graduated and was hired to teach Physical Education by Dr. Martin Carr at Harrison County Junior High. Over the next four years, she went on to earn her Master's Degree and Rank 1 in Education. Later she moved over to the new Harrison County Middle School where she taught for 30 years and retired in 1998. Over 30 years she was involved in many sports and activities. Barbara continued to teach Physical Education and Health for six to seven classes a day, which all students were required to take. Early in her career, she got into coaching the middle school basketball team called "the Robins." Barbara also was involved with coaching cheerleading and at one time coached six cheerleading squads.

Barbara was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church for 52 years, a member of the Harrison County School Board, Preceptor Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, Bridge Club, Ladies Golf Association, Card "Golf" Group, Women's Central Kentucky Golf Association, and Class of 1963 Reunion Group. She also served with Harrison Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Harrison Memorial Hospital Gift Shop.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 52 years, Don Snopek; her son, Chris (Carla) Snopek; her daughter, Stacey (Clif) Marshall; four brothers, Larry (Charlene) Whitaker, Jimmy Ross (Donna Sue) Whitaker, Mac (Connie) Whitaker and Bob (Lynn) Whitaker; and three sisters, Margaret Wheeler, Kay (Rich) Griffith and Georgia (Jim) Pendley. She has been blessed with six grandchildren, Kate Russell Snopek, Christopher Charles Snopek Jr., Lydia Snopek, John Whit Snopek, Mary Grace Marshall and Harrison Charles Marshall.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at St. Edward Catholic Church by Father Harry Settle with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. An initial visitation will be conducted on Monday, Oct. 7 at Ware Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Burial will be conducted at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Tuesday after the service at the Cynthiana Christian Church for anyone who would like to join.

Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Ross Whitaker, Larry Whitaker, Mac Whitaker, Bob Whitaker, Rich Griffith, Jim Pendley, Christopher Charles Snopek Jr., John Whit Snopek, Clif Marshall and Harrison Marshall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Edward School, 107 N. Walnut Street, Cynthiana, KY 41031.

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019

