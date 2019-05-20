Barbara June Snodgrass, 57, died April 30, 2019 in Springfield, Mass.
She was the daughter of James W. Snodgrass (Martha) of Cynthiana and Rose (Cliff) Haley of Shepherdsville, Ky. She received a nursing degree from Elms College and had been active in the Second Baptist Church in Granby, Mass.
Other survivors include: Mary Jane Bell, Rodney and Sherri Bell, Anne and Mike Swanson, Mary Stan and Mike Bohanan and Lewis G. Fizer and their families.
The funeral service was held at St. Aloysius Church in Shepherdsville, Ky. on May 17, 2019. Agawam Funeral Home, Agawam, Mass., handled the services.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 23, 2019