  • "I am so sorry to hear of Barb's passing. My thoughts and..."
    - Kathy Daily
  • "So very sad to hear this news. I am sending prayers of..."
    - Marcia Sweat
  • "On behalf of the WHAS Crusade for Children, we are sorry..."
    - Dawn Lee, CEO WHAS Crusade for Children
  • "Ray and I send love and prayers. Gus says he loved it when..."
    - Mary Ann & Ray Smith
  • "Ray and I are sending love and prayers. We have very fond..."
    - Mary Ann & Ray Smith
Service Information
Agawam Funeral Home, Inc
184 Main Street
Agawam, MA
01001
(413)-786-9483
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Shepherdsville, KY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Shepherdsville, KY
View Map
Barbara June Snodgrass, 57, died April 30, 2019 in Springfield, Mass.
She was the daughter of James W. Snodgrass (Martha) of Cynthiana and Rose (Cliff) Haley of Shepherdsville, Ky. She received a nursing degree from Elms College and had been active in the Second Baptist Church in Granby, Mass.
Other survivors include: Mary Jane Bell, Rodney and Sherri Bell, Anne and Mike Swanson, Mary Stan and Mike Bohanan and Lewis G. Fizer and their families.
The funeral service was held at St. Aloysius Church in Shepherdsville, Ky. on May 17, 2019. Agawam Funeral Home, Agawam, Mass., handled the services.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 23, 2019
