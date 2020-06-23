Barbara Lee Kendall, 83, of Berry, Ky., passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana.Born on June 4, 1937 in Campbell County, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Hillary Thomas and Pearl Poe Clayton. On Oct. 31, 1959, she married James Richard Kendall Jr., and her dear husband survives her passing.She was a homemaker, and she loved her family and friends.In addition to her husband of 60 years, James Richard, she is survived by two sons: Richard Lee Kendall (Angie) and Gary Thomas Kendall (Tina); four grandchildren: Mary Catherine Kendall, Emily Kendall, Brandon Kendall (Hayley), and Brooke Moore (T.J.); two great-grandchildren, Blair and Baylor Moore; two sisters: Dorothy Laytart and Betty Gelter (Ray); two brothers: Paul Clayton (Jean) and Daryl Clayton (Sheri); one sister-in-law, Madge Myers; and a host of extended family and friends.She was also preceded in death by two sisters: Shirley Hargett and Evelyn Fields; and four brothers: Pete Clayton, Dale Clayton, Earl Clayton, and Bobby Clayton.Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 24 at 3 p.m. at Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, with Bro. Richard Kendall officiating. The visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday preceding her service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry.