Becky Lane Brown Franklin, 69, died April 14, 2019 at UK Medical Center.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Becky Lane Franklin.
She was born in Harrison County on July 13, 1949 to the late William C. and Thaddues Fryman Brown.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Franklin; a son, William Lane Franklin; a daughter, Julie Franklin Northcutt; two grandchildren, Brett Franklin and Kaylee Brooke Northcutt; two great-grandchildren, Cash Franklin and Aevea Mosley; a brother, Jerry (Libby) Brown; four sisters, Bettie Sue Florence, Kitty (Johnny) Curtis, Mary Beth Mullins, and Kathy (Patrick) McCall.
She was a retired medical transcriptionist and a member of Pleasant Green Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, April 18 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Green Baptist Church with Richard Kendall officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17 at Ware Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Green Baptist Church Youth.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Brown, William Lane Franklin, Brett Franklin, Lee Linville, Mike Sosbe, and Al Courtney.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019