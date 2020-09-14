Betty Culp Hanson, 90, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Robertson County Health Care.

She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Hazel Bratton Culp. She is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Hanson.

Survivors include: one daughter, Cecilia Dotson; and one son, Dwayne Hanson.

A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. at Foster's Chapel Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 5-8 p.m. at Robertson County Funeral Home. Burial will be in Foster's Chapel Cemetery.

