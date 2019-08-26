Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jo Harney. View Sign Service Information Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home 112 North Walnut Street Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-6333 Send Flowers Obituary

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Betty Jo Harney, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Clarksville, Tenn. She was in her 87th year.

Born in Bourbon County, Ky. to Earl and Leetis Sageser, she witnessed incredible changes to her world. At age 16, she married Julian Powell Harney, her husband of 52 years after receiving his response to a message she sent in a bottle tossed into the Licking River. Julian preceded her in death in 2002.

She was the beloved mother of Angela (Curtis) Judy of Trenton, Ky., Delane (Joseph) Green of Somerset, Ky., and Dean (Laura) Harney of Morehead, Ky.; and grandmother of Nadia Green of Somerset, Ky., Rebekah Dodge of Davie, Fla., Jordan Craft of Louisville, Ky., Amos Green of Atlanta, Ga., Isaiah Harney of Missoula, Montana and Joshua Harney of Morehead, Ky. She also had five great-grandchildren.

Betty lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and worker in the Cabinet for Human Resources for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. A longtime member and Ladies Sunday School teacher at Cynthiana Baptist Church and Trenton Baptist Church, she loved to cook, kept an immaculate house, was a highly skilled seamstress and enjoyed tending to her extensive collection of Wild African Violets. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children and grandchildren strong values that have served them well through their lives. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Services will be Thursday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home with burial to follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Gideons International, The Sanders Brown Center on Aging Foundation or The Sunrise Children's Services.

