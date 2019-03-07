Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Joyce Ashbrook. View Sign

Betty Joyce Ashbrook, 86, our beloved Matriarch of the Ashbrook family, was called home on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 in Ocala, Florida.

Betty was born on Feb. 4, 1933 in Cynthiana, Ky., the youngest daughter of Milton B. and Anna Florence McClain. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Clay Talbott Ashbrook.

She is lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Lisa Chance (Grant), Lori Parada (Nick), and Lesley Hall; her 12 grandchildren (preceded in death by Blair Lorin Goodmanson); and 13 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services were held in Ocala, Fla.

Betty's family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Pregnancy Center, 1701 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34471.

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019

