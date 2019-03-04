Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou Johnson. View Sign

Betty Lou (Wiglesworth) Johnson, 93, widow of Clarence Mercke Johnson, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

She was born March 6, 1925 in Harrison County, at The Cedars at Lair, Ky., daughter of the late Howard Lee and Barbara Frances (Lizer) Wiglesworth. Betty graduated from Connersville High School, Class of 1942 and she attended Cumberland College in Williamsburg, Ky. She was a member of the First Christian Church and a Kentucky Colonel, and during her lifetime, Betty held many secretarial positions.

Betty is survived by her grandson, Christopher Scott Johnson.

In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Gary Lynn Johnson; two sisters, Frances Giles and Willa Clay Combs; two brothers, Ernest Wiglesworth and Eugene Wiglesworth.

Private graveside services were held at Georgetown Cemetery. Johnson's Funeral Home, Georgetown, was in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Scott County Humane Society or Lexington Humane Society.

641 S Broadway St

Georgetown , KY 40324

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019

