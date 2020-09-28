Betty Lou Barkley Reffett, 68, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at her residence.She was born in Scott County on April 14, 1952 to the late Billy Ray Barkley and Lillian Mefford Barkley. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by one brother, David Norton; and one sister, Gloria Jean Collins.She is survived by her husband, Ronald R. Reffett; three sons, Charles Ray Reffett, Billy Ray Reffett, Michael (Laura) Wayne Reffett; one daughter, Rhonda Lou Fuller Reffett; two sisters, Janet (Bob) Spigles, Rowena Barkley; and 17 grandchildren, Courtney Reffett, Caitlyn Reffett, Kimberlee Reffett, Elijah Reffett, Rachel Fuller, Andrew Fuller, Ryan Fuller, Brandon Fuller, J.T. Northcutt, Madison Perkins, Megan Reffett, Morgan Reffett, Cameron Perry, Damien Reffett, Derek Reffett, Denver Reffett, and Lillian Reffett.A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Beard's Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.Pallbearers will be Andrew Fuller, Ryan Fuller, Brandon Fuller, Derek Reffett, Denver Reffett, and Elijah Reffett.