Beulah Faye Thompson, 81, of Berry, Ky., passed away on Nov. 16, 2020 at Edgemont Healthcare in Cynthiana.She was born on Sept. 16, 1939 to the late Jessie and Gertrude Leach Brown. In 1958, she married Donald Thompson, and her husband survives her passing.She is also survived by her son, Wendell (Ollie Whalen) Thompson of Berry; grandchildren, Brian (Elizabeth) Thompson and Christin Thompson; great-grandchildren, Will Beamon, Luke Thompson, Jude Thompson, TJ Beamon, Sean Beamon, Briley Thompson, and Whitlee Thompson; siblings, Ben Brown, Bob (Neva Lee) Brown, Jeannie (Junior) Kinman, and Anna Mary (Wayne) Tuggey.She was preceded in death by siblings, Clarence (Buz) Brown, Harold Brown, Kenneth Brown, Floyd (Buck) Brown, Earl Brown, Pearl (Doll) Vendler, and Betty Robinson.Graveside services will be held at Pythian Grove Cemetery in Berry, Ky. on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, is taking care of the family.Memorials are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 U.S. Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.