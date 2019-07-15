Beulah Fryman Carter, 88, Cynthiana, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Harrison County, March 18, 1931 to the late Jed Fryman and Anna Williams Fryman. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Carter; her son, Douglas Carter; two brothers, Thurman Fryman and Luther Fryman, and three sisters, Alice Hopkins, Edna Wright and Stella Wagoner.
She is survived by her daughter, Rose (Charles Jr.) Simpson; two brothers, John Fryman and Donald Fryman; a sister, Eulah Cooper; three grandchildren, Aaron Simpson, Mason Carter and Sandra Carter; and many special friends, Sarah Magee, Judy and David Moore, Jane and Pete Haley, Janet, Jeff, Carol Ann, Brittany and Brooke Bennett, Jo Lynn and George Nutter and Sydney.
A graveside service was held Saturday, July 13 in Battle Grove Cemetery with Stephen Staggs officiating. Ware Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on July 18, 2019