Bill G. Blackburn, 83, Cynthiana, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
He was born in Harrison County, March 4, 1936 to the late Carl G. and Helen Blackburn was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Arnold Blackburn and two sisters, Charlotte Withers and Anita Sneider.
He is survived by two sons, Billy (Liway) Blackburn and Jeff Blackburn; a brother, Jimmy (Lorna) Blackburn; a sister, Carla Blackburn; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 29 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Bro. Benny Northcutt with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 6100 Dutchmans Lane Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205 or the Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter, 1751 New Lair Road, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Pallbearers will be Aubrey Arnold, C.B. Smith, James McRoberts, Jeff Arnold, Jeff Blackburn and Billy Blackburn.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 30, 2019