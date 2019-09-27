Billie Joe Gates, 70, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at the Lexington V.A. Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 20, 1949 in Nicholas County to the late Eugene Daniel and Gladys Johnson Gates. He was a U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam, a retired employee of Midwest Gas and was a longtime farmer.
Surviving are two sons, Eugene (Sarah) Gates and William Gates; five brothers, Eddie (Geraldine) Gates, Doug (Lois) Gates, Jimmie (Pat) Gates, David (Annie) Gates and Rickie Gates; a sister, Georgia Gilvin; and four grandchildren, Zachary and Raelyn Gates and Michael and Matthew Amann; along with several nieces and nephews.
Also preceding him in death were a daughter, Melanie Gates, a sister, Melanie Rachel Gates and a brother-in-law Billy Ray Gilvin.
Services will be Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by Bro. Jason. Anderson. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday. Burial with military honors will follow in Longview Cemetery at Bethel.
Casketbearers will be Todd, Darrin and Daniel Gates, Greg Gilvin, Keith Herron and Jimmy Dale McCann.
Honorarybearers will be Phillip Daniels, Tyler Downs, David, Christopher, Austin, Justin and Christian Gates, Ronnie Small, Jerry Smith and Wayne Tapp.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019