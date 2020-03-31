Billy Keith Browning, 90, husband of the late Jacquelyn Lackey Browning, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home.
He was born Oct. 28, 1929 in Harrison County to the late Stanley B. and Ledyth Fryman Browning. He was a retired U.S. Air Force veteran and member of St. Edward Catholic Church. Billy loved collecting antiques, ceramics and coins and had been actively involved with the St. Edward Parish Council, Cynthiana Elks Lodge, Knights of Columbus and Harrison County Band Boosters. He also greatly enjoyed his plants.
Surviving are his children, Meridyth Sue Patterson, Billee Ruth Andrews, Joan Elizabeth Browning, Stanley Keith Browning and Virginia Mae (D.J.) Sharp; eight grandchildren, Kimberly and William Patterson, Kristina and Daniel Andrews, Trey Michael Williams, Zachary and Jacob Browning and Haleigh Sharp; along with several great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held on Friday, April 3 at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home with burial to follow in Pythian Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care in memory of Billy and Jacquelyn Browning.
A public Celebration of the lives of Billy and Jacquelyn will be held at a later time.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020