Billy Roberts Jr., 71, of Cynthiana, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Breathitt County, Feb. 11, 1948 to the late Bills Roberts Sr. and Lillie Banks Roberts. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Wayne, Tim and Obie Roberts.
He is survived by a sister, Nancy (Olden) Baker; and a special friend and caretaker, Betty (Donald Johnson) Adams.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at convenience of the family.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020
