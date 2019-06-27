Bobbie Malinda Garland, 61, formerly of Cynthiana, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital & Respiratory Care Center in Mt. Vernon.
She was the daughter of the late Robert Garland Jr. and Ruth Florence Garland, and was preceded in death by her son, J. R. Reed.
Survivors include: her children, David Coakley of Minnesota, and Tonya Fryman of North Dakota.
Services will be Monday, July 1 at noon at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by Bro. Luther Allen. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
