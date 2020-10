Or Copy this URL to Share

Bobby Duke Rorer, 96, died Oct. 16, 2020.

He was the son of the late Charles Newton Rorer and Irene Smith Rorer.

Survivors include: his wife, Dana Childress Rorer; one son, Christopher Duke Rorer; two daughters, the late Linda Lee Perraut, Robin Rae Taylor; and one stepson, Kenneth Walter Jorette.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

