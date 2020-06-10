Bobby Mattox, 83, of Cynthiana, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 8, 2020.He was born in North Middletown, Ky. on May 17, 1937 to the late Will and Allena Roberta Clifford Mattox.Bobby was a devoted husband, father, and family man. He was also a long-time businessman of Cynthiana who founded and ran Mattox Floor Service for 47 years. He enjoyed his interaction with the customers and took pride in providing excellent workmanship and customer service. He was also a member of Calvary Assembly of God.Bobby was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Mattox of Hebron, Ky. and two sisters, Betty Moore and Sue Kiskaden, both of Cynthiana.Bobby is survived by his wife of 64 years Emma Jean Groves Mattox and two children, Coley (Susan) Mattox and Bobbie (Spencer) Cathey; two sisters, Barbara (Tony) Frederick and Carol (Wally) Bates, both of Burlington; five grandchildren: Sara (Mel) Estepp, Jennifer (Quenio Ferreira) Mattox, Kyle Mattox, Branden (Brittany) Cathey, and Andrew Cathey; six great-grandchildren: Gema McCauley, Ronan McCauley, Vlad Estepp, Kain Estepp, Mahari Ferreira and Kavi Ferreira. There are also many nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be officiated by Steve Perry with burial at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana.Pallbearers will be Coley Mattox, Branden Cathey, Andrew Cathey, Gary Moore, Tim Bates, and Mike Mattox.