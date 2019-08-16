Bonnie Dearborn Florence, 82, of Cynthiana, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Falmouth, Ky. on March 16, 1937 to the late Elmer Dearborn and Viola Wright Dearborn. Bonnie was an avid member of Sunrise Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Melvin R. Florence; a son, Kerry (Dusty) Florence; a daughter, Cherie Florence; and three grandchildren, Cassandra Mae Florence, Robert E. (Tori) Florence III and SSG Christa Kush, US Army.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Bro. Clifford Neat. Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 18 from 3-7 p.m. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Florence, Dwayne Florence, Chris Blair, Barry McNees, Robert E. Florence III and David King.
Honorary pallbearers are Harold Adams and Bill Doan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunrise Christian Church, 2927 Ky. Hwy. 1284 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019