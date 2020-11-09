1/1
Bonnie Lynn Campbell
1957 - 2020
Bonnie Lynn Campbell, 63, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Johnson Mathers Nursing Home in Carlisle.
She was born in Miami, Fla. on July 30, 1957 to the late Dr. Edward Merrill and Claire Irene Bright Campbell. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Dr. Julie Campbell.
Bonnie attended Ballard High School and Eastern Kentucky where she earned her Bachelor's in Police administration and two Associate degrees in loss prevention and juvenile justice. She was a lifelong member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the ADII sorority and an SAE little sister. Bonnie was also the first lady president of the Cynthiana Elks Lodge in 2008.
She is survived by one son, John Michael (Hannah Lutz) Reitz; two brothers, Dr. Jeffrey (Kathy Fritz) Campbell, Dr. Timothy (Laurie Bowers) Campbell; and three special friends, Claudia Fryman, Vicki Switzer, and Ann Ochsner.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 12 from 5-7 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with an Elks service at 7 p.m.
www.warefuneralhome.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
