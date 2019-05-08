Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie White Whitley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie White Whitley, 73, wife of Harold J. Whitley, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 6, 1946 in Logan, West Virginia to the late Sammy and Imogene Dempsey White.Bonnie was a domestic engineer most of her life. She enjoyed planting a garden and her flower beds. Spoiling her grandchildren was a non-stop activity. She enjoyed cooking and baking, Christmas candy and jelly in particular. Bonnie loved her cats, especially Sugar, Spice and Nice, that she raised from the time they were two days old. She also enjoyed traveling and never met a stranger.

Also surviving are two daughters: Stacy (Dave) Rockey and Charity Whitley (James Wong); two brothers: Randy and Pete White; a sister, Sandy White; four grandchildren, Jessica, Tabby, Daisy and John.

Preceding her in death were two brothers, Ronnie and Rex White, and her beloved sister, Pearl (Bug) Dingess.

Services will be Thursday, May 9 at 1 p.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home with private burial to follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. Thursday until the service.

Honorary bearers will be Dave Rockey, Jim Thomas, Pete White, Randy White, Rick Wilson and James Wong.

