Bradford "Brad" Taylor Short, 51, passed away Aug. 4, 2020 at UK Medical Center.
He was born on Oct. 9, 1968 in Harrison County to Bobby and Glenda Johnson Short. He was an engineer at Concept Packaging Group for 20 years, and he loved bowling with his buddies.
Besides his parents he is survived by one son, Austin Short; two brothers, Barry (Martha) Short, Andy (Darlene) Short; a special friend, Tracy Adkins French; his ex-wife of 18 years Shannon G. Short; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 8 from 5-9 p.m. Burial will be held private at a later date in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Andy Wiglesworth, Jamie Benson, Michael Beckett, Michael Linville, Steve Robinson, Timmy Robinson, Clay Woolum, James Carl Gray, and Nick Hill.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.www.warefunealhome.com