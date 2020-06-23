Brenda Darlene Moyer
2020 - 2020
Brenda Darlene Cole Moyer, 67, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Cynthiana on June 7, 1953 to the late Stanley Cole and Shirley Ernst Cooper. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Moyer; two sisters, Priscilla Juanita Wornall and Nellie Mae Ball; and two brothers, Verner Cooper and John Cooper.
She is survived by two sons, Michael (Shirley Lewis) Moyer and Robert (Tonya Wills) Moyer; a daughter, Leighann (Johnny) Spicer; three grandchildren, Vivian (Memphis Reed) Spicer, Johnathan Michael Moyer and Gracelynn Nicole Wills; and many special nieces and nephews.
Services will be held private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ware Funeral Home for burial expenses.
www.warefuneralhome.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
