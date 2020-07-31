1/
Brian Keith Arnold
1976 - 2020
Brian Keith Arnold, 43, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center.
He was born in Harrison County on Dec. 4, 1976 to Ruth Holland Arnold and the late Harold Calvin Arnold.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Arnold; one stepson, Zackary Haycraft; one stepdaughter, Emily Haycraft; one sister, Nikki Arnold Hollar; and one niece, Payton Nicole Hollar.
A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Jul. 31 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
