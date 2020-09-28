Carl Warren Cooper Sr., 80, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Health Campus.He was born in Bracken County, Oct. 9, 1939 to the late Ralph Lawton Cooper and Julia Marie Welch Cooper. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers.Carl is survived by three children, Carl "Corky" Cooper Jr., Nora "Suzi" (Rick) Barnes and Matthew (Trish) Cooper; three brothers; four sisters; four grandchildren, Justin Switzer, Cortney Darby, Lyndsey (Dustin) French, Karlee (Caleb) Berry; two great-granddaughters, Haydn Berry and Piper Davis Darby; and a great-grandson, Coleman Paul French due in December.A Memorial service will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.