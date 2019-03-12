Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlis McDowell. View Sign



He was born in Mt. Olivet, Ky. on Nov. 24, 1931, son of the late Roscoe and Childress Paynter McDowell.

Carlis was the owner of the McDowell Shell and a successful business man for 42 years. He was a Pendleton County Magistrate and on the Board of Directors for Kincaid State Park.

Along with his parents, Carlis is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years Edna Hammond McDowell, siblings Helen Stoker, Mary Moore and Raymond McDowell, his brother Eugene McDowell.

He is survived by his son Ronnie (Pam) McDowell; daughters, Sharon (James) Crotty, Cathy (David) Harpe and Donna Sullivan; grandchildren, Brent Robinson, Carla Sullivan, Chris Sullivan and Andrew Harpe; great-grandchildren, Addison, Aiden and Carlie Sullivan, Taylor and Brooke Robinson and Zoey Murphy.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth. Funeral service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Carlis' final resting place will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials if desired are suggested to Hospice of Hope or the . Carlis McDowell, 87, Falmouth, Ky., passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home.He was born in Mt. Olivet, Ky. on Nov. 24, 1931, son of the late Roscoe and Childress Paynter McDowell.Carlis was the owner of the McDowell Shell and a successful business man for 42 years. He was a Pendleton County Magistrate and on the Board of Directors for Kincaid State Park.Along with his parents, Carlis is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years Edna Hammond McDowell, siblings Helen Stoker, Mary Moore and Raymond McDowell, his brother Eugene McDowell.He is survived by his son Ronnie (Pam) McDowell; daughters, Sharon (James) Crotty, Cathy (David) Harpe and Donna Sullivan; grandchildren, Brent Robinson, Carla Sullivan, Chris Sullivan and Andrew Harpe; great-grandchildren, Addison, Aiden and Carlie Sullivan, Taylor and Brooke Robinson and Zoey Murphy.Visitation will be held Friday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth. Funeral service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Carlis' final resting place will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials if desired are suggested to Hospice of Hope or the . www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Peoples Funeral Home

407 W. Shelby

Falmouth , KY 41040

859-654-6942 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.