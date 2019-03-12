Carlis McDowell, 87, Falmouth, Ky., passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlis McDowell.
He was born in Mt. Olivet, Ky. on Nov. 24, 1931, son of the late Roscoe and Childress Paynter McDowell.
Carlis was the owner of the McDowell Shell and a successful business man for 42 years. He was a Pendleton County Magistrate and on the Board of Directors for Kincaid State Park.
Along with his parents, Carlis is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years Edna Hammond McDowell, siblings Helen Stoker, Mary Moore and Raymond McDowell, his brother Eugene McDowell.
He is survived by his son Ronnie (Pam) McDowell; daughters, Sharon (James) Crotty, Cathy (David) Harpe and Donna Sullivan; grandchildren, Brent Robinson, Carla Sullivan, Chris Sullivan and Andrew Harpe; great-grandchildren, Addison, Aiden and Carlie Sullivan, Taylor and Brooke Robinson and Zoey Murphy.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth. Funeral service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Carlis' final resting place will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials if desired are suggested to Hospice of Hope or the . www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Peoples Funeral Home
407 W. Shelby
Falmouth, KY 41040
859-654-6942
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019