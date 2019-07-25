Carolyn Jean Kuhlman Calico, 92, formerly of Paint Lick, the widow of George W. Calico Jr., passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Health Campus in Cynthiana, Ky.
She was born in Paint Lick, Ky. on April 11, 1927, to the late John W. and Sally Ann Ralston Kuhlman. Mrs. Calico was a 1949 graduate of Georgetown College, she was a devoted wife and mother and a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Mt. Sterling, Ky.
Survivors include: two daughters, Sally Calico Oldson (Steve) of Louisville and Martha Calico Short (Barry) of Cynthiana; two sons, George W. Calico III (Susan) of Sellersburg, Ind. and John M. Calico (Marla) of Marietta, Ga.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 26 at 1 p.m. at the Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home with Pastor Bruce Templeton officiating. Burial will follow at the Manse Cemetery in Paint Lick, Ky. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home.
In addition to flowers, donations can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators/Hospice at 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019