CaSandra Leigh "Sandi" Mastin Wagers, 60, of Williamstown, passed away Dec. 31, 2019 at the Grant Center.
She was born in Lexington on April 2, 1959 to the late Melvin E. Mastin and Betty J. Dugan Mastin. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brandon Royalty; a sister, Deborah Mitchell; and a brother, Richard Keith Mastin.
Sandi is survived by her son, Garratt Royalty; four brothers, Melvin Ray (Pat) Mastin, David Allen Mastin, Charles Walker (Mary) Mastin, and Derek Scott Mastin; two sisters, Darla Mastin and Monica Mastin; and two granddaughters, Elizabeth Royalty and Ashley Royalty.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Ware Funeral Home at 1 p.m. by Steve Perry with visitation starting at 11 a.m. Burial will be private at Wagoners Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wagoners Chapel Cemetery, c/o Buddy Wagoner, 112 Confederate Drive, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020