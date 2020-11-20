1/1
Charles Bradley Isaac
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Bradley Isaac, 81, husband of Lois Johnson Isaac, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at his home.
He was born July 14, 1939 in Berea, Ky. to the late Basil Green and Cordelia Anglin Isaac, he retired after working for 40 years at Johnson Controls and was a member of the Cynthiana Christian Church. Charles loved hunting, especially rabbit, & fishing and working in his garden. A devoted father and grandfather, he spent a great deal of time mentoring his children and grandchildren in various sports. He delivered meals and vegetables for the church's food ministry and Garden of Eden project.
In addition to his wife of 60 years, Lois, he is survived by two daughters, Donna (Charlie) Biancke and Heather (Kevin) Crump; a daughter-in-law, Libby Isaac, all of Cynthiana; a sister, Barbara Jones, of Cincinnati; four grandchildren: Audra (Joe) Grossman, Van Bradley (Kasey) Isaac, Hadlie Crump and Jesse Crump; and four great-grandchildren: Miller and Vince Isaac and Isaac and Emily Grossman.
Also preceding him in death were: his son, Terry Bradley Isaac; three brothers: Johnny, Clyde and Mark Jones; and six sisters: Julia Jones and Sue, Dorothy, Christine, Hattie and Rosie Isaac.
Services were held Saturday, Nov. 21 at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by Dr. Tim Teater and Dr. Larry Bishop. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be Charlie Biancke, Jesse Crump, Kevin Crump, Van Isaac, Kevin Ladd and Andy Peak.
www.drakefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home
112 North Walnut Street
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-6333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved