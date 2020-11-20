Charles Bradley Isaac, 81, husband of Lois Johnson Isaac, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at his home.He was born July 14, 1939 in Berea, Ky. to the late Basil Green and Cordelia Anglin Isaac, he retired after working for 40 years at Johnson Controls and was a member of the Cynthiana Christian Church. Charles loved hunting, especially rabbit, & fishing and working in his garden. A devoted father and grandfather, he spent a great deal of time mentoring his children and grandchildren in various sports. He delivered meals and vegetables for the church's food ministry and Garden of Eden project.In addition to his wife of 60 years, Lois, he is survived by two daughters, Donna (Charlie) Biancke and Heather (Kevin) Crump; a daughter-in-law, Libby Isaac, all of Cynthiana; a sister, Barbara Jones, of Cincinnati; four grandchildren: Audra (Joe) Grossman, Van Bradley (Kasey) Isaac, Hadlie Crump and Jesse Crump; and four great-grandchildren: Miller and Vince Isaac and Isaac and Emily Grossman.Also preceding him in death were: his son, Terry Bradley Isaac; three brothers: Johnny, Clyde and Mark Jones; and six sisters: Julia Jones and Sue, Dorothy, Christine, Hattie and Rosie Isaac.Services were held Saturday, Nov. 21 at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by Dr. Tim Teater and Dr. Larry Bishop. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.Casketbearers will be Charlie Biancke, Jesse Crump, Kevin Crump, Van Isaac, Kevin Ladd and Andy Peak.