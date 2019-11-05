Charles Glenn Doolin, 67, Berry, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Lexington on Sept. 9, 1952 to the late Charles Daniel Doolin and Jewell Marie Bruner Doolin. Glenn was owner and operator of the Sunrise General Store, the Kelat General Store and the Claysville General Store.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Hailey Doolin.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sylvia Doolin; a son, Anthony (Kirsten) Doolin; two daughters, Kim Doolin Bowles and Kristin (Mitchell) Fogle; two brothers, Joe (Sally) Doolin and Phillip Doolin; a sister, Sheila (Tim) Gadd; nine grandchildren, Brittany Florence, Brandon Woodford, Christopher Stump, Sarah Stump, Connor Doolin, Jayce Doolin, Reagan Fogle, Audrey Fogle and Shelbey Huber; and two great-grandchildren, Maleah Florence and Grayson Florence.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Jeremy McCloud. Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 7 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019