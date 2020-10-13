Charles Marion Hardin Jr., 85, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

He was born Jan. 25, 1935 in Cynthiana, Ky., the son of Jane Box Humphrey and Charles M. Hardin Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years LaVonne Hardin; his son Darren (Cindy) Hardin; his daughter, Lora (George) Mason; four grandchildren, Eric Hardin, Elizabeth Mason, Isaac Mason, Stephanie Aldridge; and one great-grandchild, Adalyn Hardin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jane and Charles Sr., and his son, Brent Lark.

Mr. Hardin graduated from Cynthiana High School in 1953. He obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Biology and Chemistry from Georgetown College and a Master's Degree from Oklahoma University in Radiological Health and Sanitary Science.

Mr. Hardin's last employment was as Executive Director of the Conference of Radiation Control Program Directors, where he served for over 19 years, prior to his retirement. CRCPD is a national professional organization representing state and local government agencies throughout the United States that have responsibility for the regulation and control of radiation resources. Prior to his employment with the CRCPD, Mr. Hardin was a Research Analyst with the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission, and prior to that he was director of the Kentucky Radiation Control Program, the state agency responsible for the regulatory control of radiation withing Kentucky.

Mr. Hardin received several awards during his professional career, including the Gerald S. Parker Award of Merit, which is the highest award offered by CRCPD. He won the Hartman Lecture Award, bestowed on the keynote lecturer at the Radiological Centennial of the discovery of X-Rays. He also received the federal Food and Drug's Special Citation for outstanding work in the field of radiation protection.

Mr. Hardin served on various national organizations, including chairman of a federal committee that provides recommendations to the federal government in the administration of Public Health Act on Radiation Protection. He was a member of a committee of the National Commission on Radiation Protection and Measurements. He was also chairman of CRCPD as well as chairman of various working committees of CRCPD. Mr. Hardin was a former member of the board of directors of the Franklin County American Red Cross and a member of the board of directors of the Franklin Council on Aging, Inc.

Mr. Hardin was a member of the Faith Baptist Church, in Frankfort, Ky. where he taught the men's Sunday school class. Prior to Faith Baptist Church, Mr. Hardin was an Elder at Bridgeport Christian Church, Frankfort, Ky. At Bridgeport he was a Sunday school teacher for over 10 years and a member of the church's choir.

His favorite activities were watching his grandchildren play sports, attending UK and Georgetown College football games, woodworking, and tending to his wife's flower gardens.

Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 9 at Faith Baptist Church in Frankfort, Ky. A graveside service was held in Cynthiana, Ky. at Battle Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Mr. Hardin requests donations be made in his memory to Faith Baptist Church, 50 Bridgeport-Benson Rd., Frankfort, KY or Georgetown College, 400 E. College St., Georgetown, KY.



