Charles Martin Antle, 85, husband of Ruth Tolle Antle, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at his home.
He was born Nov. 22, 1934 in Sadieville, Ky. to the late Frazier and Bessie Antle. He was a four-year US Navy veteran, having served in the Korean War and a retired employee of 3M Manufacturing. He was a member and Deacon at the Cynthiana Christian Church, where he was active on several committees. Charles enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren, watching UK basketball games and liked riding his motorcycle in his younger years. He had also been a member of UK's Committee of 101.
Also surviving are a son, Larry (Missy) Antle of Nicholasville; a daughter, Julie (Larry) Tarwater of Tulsa, Oklahoma; a brother, Gayle (Mary) Antle of Lee's Summit, Missouri; and four grandchildren, Katie and Sophie Antle and Charlie and Andy Tarwater.
Services will be Friday, Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. at Cynthiana Christian Church by Dr. Larry Bishop with burial following in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home.
Casketbearers will be Dwayne Browning, Dr. Stephen Moses, Bobby Northcutt, Stephen Northcutt, Andy Tarwater and Charlie Tarwater.
Honorary bearers will be Kathy Brown, Kristy Carey, Robin Gray, Cathy McCord, Bailey Moses and Vicki Northcutt.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care or the Cynthiana Christian Church Building Fund.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020