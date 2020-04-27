Charles "Rogan" Clifford, 74, of Sunrise, passed away April 25, 2020.
He was born in Harrison County on Aug. 14, 1945 to the late Emmett Glenn Clifford and Nelah Whitaker Clifford.
Rogan was a United States Army veteran, a member of Sunrise Christian Church, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge in Cynthiana. He served on many boards including Southern States and Farm Bureau. In 1978 he was named the Chamber of Commerce's Farmer of the Year. He was an avid farmer who loved antique tractors and classic cars.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest Clifford and Shirley Clifford and a sister, Doris Florence.
Rogan is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna Rainey Clifford; a son, Charles Scott (Dusty) Clifford; a daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Clifford; a brother, Sherrill (Rita) Clifford; a sister, Gaye Marsh; and a granddaughter, Rachel Sterling Clifford.
Services will be held private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at Sunrise Cemetery. A memorial service will be held for the public at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Harrison Memorial Hospital Infusion Center, 1210 Ky. Hwy. 36 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031, to Sunrise Christian Church, c/o Joyce Rainey, 1443 Pughs Ferry Road, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020