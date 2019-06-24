Christeen Barton Smith, 75, Carlisle, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her residence.
She was the daughter of the late Frank and Susie Cowan Barton.
Survivors include: her husband, James E. Smith; four sons, Frank Marion, Howard Cecil Stanley, Dewayne Stanley, Larry Stanley; and one daughter, Genelea Spicer.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 26 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by the Rev. Anthony L. Stevenson officiating with visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on June 27, 2019