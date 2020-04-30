Clara Cook Garrison, 91, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Elizabeth Jones Cook, and was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Garrison and a son, "Little Ricky" Garrison.
Survivors include: her son, Ronnie Garrison of Harrison County.
Private graveside services by Bro. Jeff Fugate will be held Saturday, May 2 at Wagoner's Chapel Cemetery Church.
Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 7, 2020